Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 107% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002190 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $313,307.00 and $129.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 109% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00398095 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012032 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007641 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

