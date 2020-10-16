SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $32.81 million and approximately $262,785.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01412172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00150087 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,879,853 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

