SLM Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SLM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

SLM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of SLM opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 554.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

