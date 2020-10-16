Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.52

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 8943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMFKY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

