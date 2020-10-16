Snovian.Space Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $515.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $859,701.43 and $515.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.64 or 0.04802782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 363,983,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,377,913 tokens. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

