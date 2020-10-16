So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $12.94. 2,202,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 580,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 163.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in So-Young International in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in So-Young International in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in So-Young International in the second quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 26.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

