South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI opened at $19.97 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.