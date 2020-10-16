SpaceChain Hits Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, Coinnest and EXX. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $767.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinnest, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

