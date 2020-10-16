Sphere 24 Hour Volume Hits $219.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Sphere has a market cap of $1.04 million and $219.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,246.96 or 0.99193871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031146 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00125643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.