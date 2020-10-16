Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $746.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,852 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $11,778,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

