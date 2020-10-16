Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)’s share price rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.57 and last traded at $50.29. Approximately 396,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 509,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 million.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $174,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $572,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,686,644 shares of company stock worth $102,580,123.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

