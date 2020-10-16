StableUSD Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00008623 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $528,779.44 and $1,204.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00264255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.01419145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150496 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,508,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,480 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.