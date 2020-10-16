Stellar Price Down 0.9% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $127.27 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Poloniex, Koineks and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Stellar has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00266966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.01407742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00150063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008909 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,699 coins and its circulating supply is 20,811,858,771 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stronghold, Indodax, OKEx, Bitbns, BitMart, C2CX, Koinex, Huobi, Stellarport, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Binance, Ovis, ZB.COM, CEX.IO, BCEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Exrates, RippleFox, Bitfinex, Liquid, Koineks, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Gate.io, Exmo, OTCBTC, CryptoMarket, CoinEgg, Kraken and Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.