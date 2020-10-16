Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Up 6.7%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s share price was up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 785,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 203,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $461.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 123,950 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.