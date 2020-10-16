Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading Up 58.9% Over Last Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00262659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00093935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.01417669 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150271 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, BitForex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Mercatox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

