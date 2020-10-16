Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.40. 358,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 722,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

