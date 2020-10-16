Super Zero Price Reaches $0.0928 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00092353 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000769 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00060618 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00021182 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Super Zero

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.