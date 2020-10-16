Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Trading Up 7.4%

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)’s share price was up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 204,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 47,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGC shares. TheStreet upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $159.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. Analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,334,600 in the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.