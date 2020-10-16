Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 110,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

