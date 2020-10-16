Suretly Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,082.98 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $73,082.98 and $1,809.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

