Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 417893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Surgery Partners by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.