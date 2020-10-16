Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Hits $245,254.93

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $245,254.93 and $3,168.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 54.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.61 or 0.04800959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

