Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.70

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 7503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.39 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

