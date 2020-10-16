Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 226,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 487,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $678.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

