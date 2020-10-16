Tael (WABI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $763,318.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $10.00, $7.20 and $34.91. Tael has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $763,318.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.98 or 0.04785682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

