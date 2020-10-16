TCASH (TCASH) Market Cap Reaches $79,083.45

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One TCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, TCASH has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. TCASH has a total market cap of $79,083.45 and $152,560.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000376 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002544 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

