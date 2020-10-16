Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.42.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,258 shares of company stock valued at $79,789,770 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.71. The stock had a trading volume of 948,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,698,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,171.59, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

