Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $15.78 billion and approximately $43.50 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, CoinEx and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01409927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008907 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 16,175,579,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,771,114,153 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, LBank, QBTC, BTC-Alpha, Kryptono, Binance, Iquant, TOPBTC, Huobi, BtcTurk, ABCC, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bibox, ChaoEX, EXX, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, FCoin, Upbit, Sistemkoin, MBAex, Bittrex, BitMart, DigiFinex, Poloniex, CoinEx, C2CX, OOOBTC, ZB.COM, IDCM, Kraken, Bit-Z, TDAX, Exmo, B2BX, UEX, Coinut, BigONE, Liqui, CoinTiger, IDAX, BitForex, Cobinhood, OKEx, Instant Bitex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

