Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.38.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,429. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

