The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Argus

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Argus from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 487,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999,399. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

