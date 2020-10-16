Thingschain Price Up 4.4% This Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $49,956.52 and approximately $6,381.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,189.51 or 0.98671422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001325 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000620 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00125673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.