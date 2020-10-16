Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.08 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.