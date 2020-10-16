Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,569 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

