Tierion (TNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $123,536.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $123,536.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.61 or 0.04800959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

TNT is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

