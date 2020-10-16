TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 188,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 329,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

TMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 383,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 83,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,367 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

