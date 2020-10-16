TOKPIE Hits Market Capitalization of $240,253.15 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $240,253.15 and approximately $592.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000076 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002460 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000921 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008668 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.