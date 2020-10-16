Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $171.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.74.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average is $126.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.