TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of TRSWF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 2,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

