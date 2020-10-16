TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $506.80.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. 140166 began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,378,412.50. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total value of $10,659,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $491.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.63. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

