TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Up 6%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares were up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 2,295,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,526,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Sunday, August 16th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in TransEnterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

