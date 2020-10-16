TriState Capital (TSC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TriState Capital (NASDAQ: TSC):

10/14/2020 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

10/13/2020 – TriState Capital is now covered by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

10/1/2020 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2020 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

9/11/2020 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2020 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

8/18/2020 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 1,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.97.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TriState Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

