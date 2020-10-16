TRON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $1.13 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00267077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00094269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.01406884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00150048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008895 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Braziliex, Coinrail, Bitfinex, IDAX, Zebpay, Coinnest, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, WazirX, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, Neraex, Indodax, Kucoin, YoBit, Ovis, Hotbit, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, LBank, Exmo, HitBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Liquid, CoinExchange, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Bitbns, RightBTC, Koinex, OEX, Cobinhood, Mercatox, DragonEX, IDCM, Gate.io, Exrates, Liqui, BitForex, OKEx, LATOKEN, Allcoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, DDEX, ChaoEX and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

