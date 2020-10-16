TrueChain Price Reaches $0.22 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001976 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, DragonEX and CoinBene. TrueChain has a total market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.95 or 0.04828795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031303 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045591 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

