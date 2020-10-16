Truist Boosts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $120.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,638. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,389.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

