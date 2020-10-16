Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Bank of America

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 91,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

