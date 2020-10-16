Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 91,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,326. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

