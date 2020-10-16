Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

KAR stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 934.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 570,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 317,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

