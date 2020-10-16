Truist Securiti Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $21,911,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

