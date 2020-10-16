Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPE. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $193.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 983,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 498,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

