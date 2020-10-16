TrumpCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $703.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $77,220.61 and approximately $703.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00027711 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004917 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00019037 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.